Uganda: Equity Bank Uganda Celebrates Customer Service Week With a Focus On Excellence

11 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Pius Serugo

The week-long celebration featured a range of activities, including surprise visits from senior management, special promotions, and freebies for customers. One of the highlights was the participation of senior executives in frontline roles, such as welcoming customers and assisting with account openings.

Equity Bank Uganda has marked Customer Service Week 2024 with a series of events aimed at recognizing the importance of customer service and expressing gratitude to its valued clients, customers, and staff.

The week-long celebration featured a range of activities, including surprise visits from senior management, special promotions, and freebies for customers. One of the highlights was the participation of senior executives in frontline roles, such as welcoming customers and assisting with account openings.

Dr. James Mwangi, Group CEO of Equity Group Holdings, emphasized the significance of customer service excellence in a video message. "This week reminds us of our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," he said. "It's about delivering the right products and services to help them achieve their goals."

Equity Bank Uganda's Managing Director, Anthony Kituuka, echoed this sentiment, stating that customer service is a core value of the bank. "It's not just a term or corporate jargon," he said. "It's about treating every customer with respect and dignity."

The bank has also encouraged customers to provide feedback on their experience to help identify areas for improvement. This commitment to customer-centricity underscores Equity Bank Uganda's dedication to delivering exceptional service and building long-lasting relationships with its customers.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.