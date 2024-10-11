Uganda: Equity Bank Uganda Celebrates Customer Service Week With a Focus On Excellence

The week-long celebration featured a range of activities, including surprise visits from senior management, special promotions, and freebies for customers. One of the highlights was the participation of senior executives in frontline roles, such as welcoming customers and assisting with account openings.

Equity Bank Uganda has marked Customer Service Week 2024 with a series of events aimed at recognizing the importance of customer service and expressing gratitude to its valued clients, customers, and staff.

Dr. James Mwangi, Group CEO of Equity Group Holdings, emphasized the significance of customer service excellence in a video message. "This week reminds us of our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," he said. "It's about delivering the right products and services to help them achieve their goals."

Equity Bank Uganda's Managing Director, Anthony Kituuka, echoed this sentiment, stating that customer service is a core value of the bank. "It's not just a term or corporate jargon," he said. "It's about treating every customer with respect and dignity."

The bank has also encouraged customers to provide feedback on their experience to help identify areas for improvement. This commitment to customer-centricity underscores Equity Bank Uganda's dedication to delivering exceptional service and building long-lasting relationships with its customers.