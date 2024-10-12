Somalia: Nairobi Conference Boosts Disaster Preparedness With New Early Warning Systems

12 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has recently initiated a conference in Nairobi, aimed at enhancing early warning systems for disaster management across the region.

This strategic meeting underscores a growing commitment to proactive disaster risk reduction, especially in light of the recent devastating floods in Kenya and Somalia.

The conference, held under the banner of improving resilience against natural disasters, saw participation from various stakeholders including representatives from the African Union Commission, regional economic communities, and several national governments.

The focus was on refining the Africa Multi-Hazard Early Warning and Action System (AMHEWAS), aiming to ensure that every individual across the continent is protected by effective early warning systems, as part of the "Early Warnings for All" initiative by the UN.

Recent heavy rains and flash flooding, which tragically resulted in over 40 deaths and displaced thousands in Kenya and Somalia, have highlighted the urgent need for such systems. The Somali government, through SoDMA, has been actively engaging in disaster response, deploying resources for evacuation and relief efforts, particularly in the hard-hit regions.

"We are at a critical juncture where climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of natural disasters," stated a UNDRR representative at the conference. "This collaboration with SoDMA and other regional bodies is pivotal in building a future where communities are not just surviving disasters but are thriving with the knowledge and tools to mitigate risks."

The conference also delved into integrating new technologies and methodologies for predicting and responding to disasters, emphasizing the importance of community-level preparedness.

Participants agreed on the necessity for continuous improvement in early warning systems, ensuring they are accessible, understandable, and actionable for the most vulnerable populations.

This initiative marks a significant step towards a unified approach in disaster management across borders, leveraging international cooperation to foster a safer environment for millions in East Africa.

The outcomes of this conference are expected to influence national policies and regional frameworks, aiming for a more resilient future against the backdrop of increasing climatic uncertainties.

