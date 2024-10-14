Kenya: Medics Call for Streamlining of Referral Systems to Optimize Hospice and Palliative Care

Healthcare professionals are urging the streamlining of referral systems to optimize the use of resources in hospice and palliative care across the country.

Despite an estimated 800,000 people in need of palliative care, only a fraction--tens of thousands--actually receive it. This shortfall is largely due to the limited number of healthcare workers and inadequate resources.

Dr. Timothi Olwenyi, Chairperson of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), emphasized the importance of refining the referral system to ensure healthcare workers, particularly specialists, focus on patients requiring their specific expertise.

"At present, many healthcare workers are tasked with treating a wide range of patients, some of whom fall outside their area of expertise," said Dr. Olwenyi. "Streamlining the referral system would optimize resource use by ensuring that patients with specialized needs are referred to the appropriate specialists more efficiently."

He shared these insights at Mama Lucy Hospital during celebrations to mark National Hospices and Palliative Care Day. Held every second Saturday of October, the day also commemorates the 10th anniversary of the World Health Assembly's resolution to integrate comprehensive palliative care into global healthcare systems.

Dr. Olwenyi also advocated for leveraging technology to improve collaboration between lower-level health workers and specialists.

"By using technology, healthcare providers at the primary level can remotely consult specialists, allowing them to treat patients more effectively without the need for referrals to higher-level facilities," he explained.

The Kenya Hospices and Palliative Care Association (KEHPCA), which coordinates palliative care in the country, currently operates 106 facilities. These facilities serve an estimated 14,000 direct patients annually, highlighting a significant gap in care.

"This disparity is why we are raising awareness, so that patients in need of palliative care do not stay home feeling miserable when services are available," said David Musyoki, Executive Director of KEHPCA.

KEHPCA's website provides a list of palliative care providers across the country, complete with contact details, to help patients access these critical services.

Dr Musyoki noted that while health is a devolved function, most counties have yet to allocate specific budgets for palliative care, which hinders its prioritization.

He stressed that ideally, all hospitals, up to the sub-county level, should have a palliative care unit to coordinate care.

Palliative care encompasses support for patients with life-threatening conditions, including symptom management, counseling to help them understand their diagnosis, and coping strategies for managing their illness. It also involves spiritual and emotional support for both patients and their caregivers.