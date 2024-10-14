Zimbabwe: Award-Winning Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga Rubbishes Plagiarism Claims By UK Author

13 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

RENOWNED author, Tsitsi Dangarembga has dismissed "absurd" claims by United Kingdom-based writer Masimba Mukichi, who accused her of plagiarising his work in her award-winning novel, Nervous Conditions.

Mukichi, in an online article, alleged that Dangarembga, along with Chenjerai Hove, "connived to steal" his book, Culture is the Cornerstone of Life, more than three decades ago.

He claimed that Hove, who managed Zimbabwe Publishing, and Dangarembga took his manuscript after it was rejected for publication.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Dangarembga poked holes in Mukichi's inconsistent claims.

"......an absurd article whose argument makes no sense since the text in question had already been sent for publication elsewhere years before the alleged actions were said to have taken place. This is to say nothing of other inconsistencies." said Dangarembga.

Interestingly, Nervous Conditions was reportedly rejected by local publishers before being published by The Women's Press in London in 1988.

The novel is the first in Dangarembga's trilogy, followed by The Book of Not (2006) and This Mournable Body (2020).

The book focuses on the experiences of a young girl, Tambudzai, in a post-colonial Zimbabwean family and has won numerous awards, including the Best Book of the Commonwealth Writers Prize.

It is regarded as one of the best works of local literature and was recently translated into Shona by Ignatius Mabasa.

"An honourable journalist who made an honest mistake would simply do proper research and check alleged facts.

"They would retract the article on uncovering the truth, apologise to all concerned and in future try harder -- hopefully with more success -- to be professional," said Dangarembga.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.