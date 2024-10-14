Morocco's King Praises French Support, Diplomatic Gains Over Status of Western Sahara

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has reaffirmed that settling sovereignty disputes over the Western Sahara remains the driving force behind Rabat's foreign policy, lauding diplomatic triumphs and framing them as progress toward resolving the decades-long conflict in Morocco's favour.

Speaking during an annual speech to members of parliament on Friday, the king noted that the United States, Spain and most recently France had backed Morocco's autonomy plan for the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his "frank support for the 'Moroccanness' of the Sahara."

"So it is that the French Republic supports Morocco's sovereignty over the entire Sahara territory," he said.

Mohammed VI invited Macron to visit Morocco after France shifted its position in July, a gesture reflecting how relations between Paris and Rabat have warmed.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices Decades of dispute

The disputed territory - which Morocco considers to be its "southern provinces" - is among the most sensitive topics in the North African Kingdom and a common theme in royal speeches.

Morocco has pushed countries that partner with it economically and on security and managing migration to back its 2007 autonomy plan, which would grant it sovereignty over the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Western Sahara By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Doing so, however, risks angering Algeria - a key player in the conflict as well as a security partner and gas supplier to many of the same countries.

The Western Sahara is a former colony that has been a lightning rod in regional politics since the 1970s.

The United Nations categorises it as among Africa's last "non-self-governing territories" and has since 1979 considered a pro-independence movement called the Polisario Front to be a legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people.

Most of the territory is controlled by Morocco, while the Polisario operates out of refugee camps in Algeria, which supports it both financially and politically.

Efforts to resolve the conflict span back to 1991, when the UN brokered a cease-fire and negotiations began over the territory's future.

International recognition

With discussions long stalled, Morocco has sought recognition among its political and economic allies while the Polisario has pursued legal routes, challenging Morocco's claims in international courts.

The United States backed Morocco's plan as part of an agreement that saw Morocco normalising its ties with Israel in 2020.

Countries including Saudi Arabia and 18 European Union members have since followed suit, according to Morocco's tally.

In July, France amended its longstanding position to begin backing Morocco's plan.

Algeria subsequently withdrew its ambassador from France and its president indefinitely postponed a planned visit to Paris.