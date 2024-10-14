Mauritius: Handover of Chagos Islands to Mauritius 'Not an Outright Win'

The United Kingdom's recent decision to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a former British colony, was a breakthrough, says Mauritian former foreign minister Jean-Claude de l'Estrac. But it isn't an unmitigated victory, he tells RFI, because the UK has been granted a long-term lease to maintain a military base on the archipelago's main island - something that will likely prevent islanders from returning.

The British government has been under pressure for decades to hand over the Chagos Islands, but has resisted because of the military base it shares with the United States on Diego Garcia island, which plays a key role in US operations in the Indian Ocean and Gulf.

On 3 October, the UK said it would give up sovereignty of the remote Indian Ocean archipelago - but the joint base would remain open on an "initial" 99-year lease.

There is some hope the treaty could pave the way for the return of Chagos Islanders, who were expelled by the UK in the 1970s as the military base was developed.

But with no permanent population - and Diego Garcia, the most habitable island, remaining off limits as part of the deal - resettlement looks unlikely.

RFI spoke to Jean-Claude de l'Estrac, formerly foreign minister of Mauritius and secretary general of the intergovernmental Indian Ocean Commission, about the ramifications of the agreement.

RFI: Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth called 3 October "an historic day". Do you agree?

Jean-Claude de l'Estrac: Although this clearly is progress, I would say he's exaggerating a little.

It is a long fight that has been waged for decades against Great Britain to regain our sovereignty. The prime minister is claiming this as a partisan victory. In reality, several governments since the 1970s, and the Chagossians themselves, have participated in this fight.

Obviously, regaining our sovereignty over part of the Chagos Archipelago is progress. But it is an exaggeration to speak of a great victory since ultimately, the UK-US base is still there on Diego Garcia, the main island. It's a fictitious sovereignty and Britain will continue to occupy the island. Its position is reinforced because, in truth, Britain will enjoy sovereign rights.

This is what is planned for 99 years. And again, this is an initial period. It is likely that it will be renewed. And contrary to what is said there, the Chagossians will not be allowed back to the island of Diego Garcia.

Chagos Islands returned to Mauritius, but tensions over evictions persist

RFI: Are you for or against keeping an American base on Diego Garcia?

Jean-Claude de l'Estrac: I think the Americans can stay under certain conditions.

The pretext used today by the Americans to maintain the base is the entry of the Chinese into the Indian Ocean. The Chinese are indeed present, and they justify it by saying they have significant trade through the shipping routes of the Indian Ocean and they intend to protect their interests.

I don't believe this is a real threat. But the Indians, who have long considered the Indian Ocean to be India's ocean, consider the arrival of the Chinese in their territory as an intrusion.

So there is now the real risk of a confrontation between China and India - India, which is now a partner of the Americans.

RFI: In the new agreement, the British committed to financial support for Mauritius. Couldn't you rent the island of Diego Garcia to the British and Americans at a high price?

Jean-Claude de l'Estrac: This is undoubtedly what is happening. That said, I suspect American subterfuge, because I see that in the agreement and the treaty which is being negotiated, the Americans are hiding behind the British to say it is the British who will pay the rent.

This is probably a way to try to reduce Mauritius's claims for financial compensation. It's a different story whether it's the Americans who pay or the British - who are practically bankrupt. So I don't think it will be a big windfall.

Chagos Islands sovereignty case - the end of the end of British colonial rule in Africa?

RFI: After this agreement, Argentina asked the UK to return the Falkland Islands. It will be interesting to see if Spain will request the return of Gibraltar. Doesn't this demonstrate that your government has pulled off a political win?

Jean-Claude de l'Estrac: Yes, absolutely. All of this [concerning the Chagos Islands] is based on a UN resolution passed in the 1960s: Resolution 1514, which says that a colonial power does not have the right to break up a territory before it gains independence. What we finally obtained after a long struggle was respect for this resolution.

EDITOR'S NOTE: On 7 October, the UK said that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar was "not up for negotiation". Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman told reporters that the return of the Chagos would have "no bearing on other overseas territories". He said the deal with Mauritius should not be seen as a precedent for other disputes because Chagos was "a unique situation based on its unique history and circumstances".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RFI: In light of this resolution, do you think that the deal concluded last week could strengthen the Comoros' claim on Mayotte, currently part of France?

Jean-Claude de l'Estrac: Certainly, and perhaps even the position of Madagascar in relation to the Scattered Islands. The same principle should apply. Perhaps the Comorans should do what Mauritius did and internationalise the problem.

For the moment, the Comorans and French continue to say it is a bilateral problem, but the solution is more and more difficult - especially since, for example, France is now fighting to have the annexed island of Mayotte admitted to the Indian Ocean Commission, which the Comorans object to.

So I think the Comorans will take this issue up again before international courts, if they are able to. But the Comoros are still quite dependent on France economically. This was not the case for Mauritius with regards to the UK.

How overseas Mayotte became 'a department apart' within France

This interview is adapted from the original conducted in French by RFI's Christophe Boisbouvier. It has been lightly edited for clarity.