South Africa: Police Arrest KZN Man Accused of Killing Five Family Members

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed five of his family members in a stabbing spree that left two others injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the man's home in the Bethany area in Bergville.

"Reports indicate that the suspect and his uncle went to visit the neighbours and on their return, the suspect found his mother sitting in the lounge with others. Information further suggests that the suspect took a knife... and stabbed his mother, who managed to run outside of the house.

"Thereafter, he turned his attention to his uncle, who died in the passage as he tried to flee to the neighbours. The suspect went on to stab and kill two girl children, aged two and six years. The blood thirsty suspect also stabbed and killed a woman who was living with disability, as well as another elderly woman who had visited the house. The suspect's mother and another four-year-old girl survived with multiple stab wounds.

"The suspect's sister managed to run to safety with her one-year-old baby. The exact ages of the other victims are yet to be verified. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the suspect had several domestic violence related cases opened against him. However, all of them were later voluntarily withdrawn," police said in a statement.

The man is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.