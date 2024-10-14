South Africa: Eskom Celebrates 200 Days Without Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - October 14, 2024

Eskom Celebrates 200 Days Without Load Shedding

Eskom has now gone 200 days without load shedding, a milestone attributed to implementing its Generation Operational Recovery Plan, launched on March 26, 2024, reports EWN. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said that the recovery plan is projected to boost the national economy by 2% and enhance the utility's financial outlook by 2025. "We are part of an incredibly dynamic industry undergoing real transformation. This achievement marks a pivotal step toward securing energy stability and attracting investment to South Africa, particularly as we prepare for a competitive electricity market."

Heatwave Worsens Water Crisis in Gauteng

Rand Water has issued a warning that Gauteng municipalities are on the brink of a crisis due to dangerously low reservoir levels, reports EWN. The utility stated that excessive water withdrawals by municipalities have severely depleted water reserves. It urged municipalities to alert residents to reduce water usage immediately to avert a disaster. "The situation is expected to worsen with the ongoing heatwave. Rand Water has repeatedly cautioned Gauteng municipalities about this risk, and unfortunately, the very scenario we tried to prevent is now unfolding," said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

Hijack Victim Escapes After Suspects Crash Car

A man who had been hijacked and locked in the trunk of his vehicle managed to escape after the suspects crashed his white VW Polo while attempting to flee from police, reports IOL. Officers on patrol in Mahambahlala noticed the car moving suspiciously through side streets. When the suspects saw the police, they abandoned the vehicle and opened fire. "Police apprehended one suspect who was armed, and also arrested the driver, who was trapped in the wrecked vehicle," said Janse van Rensburg. Both suspects are now facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

