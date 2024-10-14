Zimbabwe: Conservationist Raises Concerns Over Destruction of Boterekwa By Chinese in Search of Gold, Asks If They Do the Same in Their Country

14 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

CENTRE for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) director, Farai Maguwu has raised concerns over Chinese nationals operating at Boterekwa, Shurugwi district, have destroyed the once thriving ecosystem.

A marvel to behold, with dense, bottle green vegetation that was only comparable to Vumba in the majestic Eastern Highlands, Boterekwa is fast turning into a dusty and heavily degraded area due to open cast gold mining being undertaken by Chinese-owned companies.

Where trees used to line up, gold mining machinery now traverses, with long tracts of uncovered soil and open gullies creating future dangers, according to Maguwu.

The six kilometre stretch of meandering road from whence its name is derived, is reportedly giving in. A combination of unregulated alluvial mining in its base and uncontrollable artisanal miners is destroying the scenic area.

"Imagine, the whole country is being subjected to this. Once the pride of Midlands province, this is the destruction of Boterekwa," said Maguwu.

"Even if you want minerals, but at what cost? Will these Chinese nationals do the same in their own country, China? This is what must worry the Minister of Environment-- not slaughtering elephants!"

With their own country having strict rules on environmental maintenance and natural resources, the Chinese have been accused of taking advantage of Africa's lax rules to plunder.

The blame is shared with African governments, most of which have been accused of being too corrupt to fight the scourge and are content with the looting.

Added Maguwu: "The Chinese are digging our graves with their equipment. In the age of climate change, this haphazard open cast mining is a ticking time bomb.

"The climate will strike back, and it is innocent villagers who will pay with their lives."

