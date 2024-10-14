Zimbabwe: Four-Time Mixed Martial Arts UFC Winner Themba Gorimbo Reveals Why His Wife Doesn't Attend Bouts

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts star, Themba Gorimbo has revealed why his wife does not attend fights despite his growing success.

Gorimbo was speaking Saturday night after registering his fourth consecutive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight triumph against Niko Price in Las Vegas, America.

The UFC is the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation in the world which showcases the best international fighters using a variety of martial arts styles and disciplines.

Although he walked away victorious, Gorimbo had to beat Price through a unanimous decision after recording 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in all the sets.

As a norm, the Zimbabwean praised his wife after the fight, thanking her for the support, a comment which pushed the media to ask him why his wife doesn't attend his fights despite being supportive as he claims.

In response Gorimbo said, "It's a little bit different, I think fighting is a brutal sport and if you love someone you wouldn't want him to fight.

"Can you imagine having my wife come here and being like my coaches, l think I will give her a heart attack.

"So I prefer she watches from home. It's safer and better because I believe it's not nice to put her through that."

Gorimbo's wife has been popular for fasting for her husband ahead of each and every fight. Recently, she moved to the United States of America together with their two children.

Gorimbo is currently based in Miami, where he is staying in a house, he was gifted by popular American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.