Zimbabwe: I Will Not Miss This One, I'd Rather Die First - Says Winky D, Billed to Headline Castle Lager Braai Fest

ALL is set for this year's Castle Lager Braai Festival at the Old Hararians Sports Club on October 19, with headline act Wallace 'Winky D' Chirumiko declaring that he would rather die than miss it.

The annual braai and party, which has maintained the Zim Dancehall chanter as its headline act for years, will also have redhot Master H, Saintfloew and South African superstar Kamo Mphela on its lineup.

Winky D needs no introduction, he is by far one of the most followed artistes in Zimbabwe with a catalogue spanning 20 years of hits and social commentary that has endeared him with most 'struggling' ghetto youths.

Master H and Saintfloew are the new faces of Zimbabwean music, with a stage command most within their generation are yet to grasp.

"Yes, it's back again, the 2024 Castle Lager Braai Fest. I will not miss this one, I would rather die first," said Winky D in a promotional video shared by the sponsor, Castle Lager.

"I, Winky D am inviting you to come and sing with me. We also have Master H ready to crush that stage, also Saintfloew the spirit is always high, he will never play it low.

"All the way from South Africa we also have Kamo Mphela, so it's going to be a crazy event. Come and make your GOATS proud, Jah Know."

Also known as Gaffa President, Chirumiko missed the 2022 edition after a massive blackout that followed his release of Eureka Eureka, an album calling out the rich and powerful, corrupt and greedy; interpreted to be pointing at Zanu PF oligarchs, businesses and religious leaders benefiting from the party's rule.

Radio stations, most of which are controlled by Zanu PF implemented a blackout. He returned for the 2023 edition after public outcry; fans demanded the Gaffa President to be reinstated as the festival's main performer.