Mozambique: Zanu-PF Supporters Vote in Mozambique's General Elections, Say It's Their Duty to Back Frelimo

A SIGNIFICANT number of Zanu PF supporters, including a former councillor, voted in Mozambique's general elections on Saturday, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The news, first broken by regional paper The Mirror of Masvingo, has put into question credibility of the poll outcome that now favours Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party candidate, Daniel Chapo.

Frelimo is the main party that fought for Mozambique's liberation and has maintained a close relationship with its sister party Zanu PF, having facilitated its use of bases in the eastern country during Zimbabwe's own fight for self-governance.

Hundreds turned out in Masvingo, Chegutu, Mutare and Harare to cast their votes, with allegations the alleged fraud was witnessed across the country.

"We have just voted in the Mozambique elections so that we might also cross the border safely when we want to go and buy goods for resale. We also like Frelimo, which we voted for," said Spiwe Maparanyanga after casting their vote at the Maud Muzenda Centre in Masvingo.

Another said she wished results came out in 'their favour.'

Young people and the elderly were rounded up, given authentic Mozambican identification documents before being directed to vote for Chapo.

Although results are yet to be published, information on the ground reveals Chapo faced stiff competition from former RENAMO member, Venancio Mondlane, who has the massive backing of youths.

Former Zanu PF councillor, Edison Manyawi, surprisingly bragged about himself voting for Frelimo on camera, despite it being illegal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are happy with what we did because Mozambique is our neighbour and helped us during the liberation struggle, so we would not hesitate to help them win the elections," said Manyawi.

Opposition politician, Job Sikhala described Zanu PF as a regional problem.

"This political party has become a danger to all SADC countries," said Sikhala.

"We saw them in South Africa's elections where all parties voiced their disapproval on their presence in their country, during the May elections.

"Here we are having them voting in Mozambique's elections."

Sikhala claimed to have intelligence on Zanu PF's active role in manipulating Botswana and Zambia's upcoming elections.

Added Sikhala: "In Zambi, they are trying to resuscitate the dead and scandal riddled Edgar Lungu. They have no shame."

Lungu, a longtime ally of Zanu PF, was ousted by incumbent Hakainde Hichilema, who has been a thorn in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's flesh hence the ruling party's support for the latter.

Hichilema became the first SADC chairperson to give an adverse report on Zimbabwe's elections since formation of the regional bloc despite the country's series of questionable polls since the turn of the millennium.

The report worsened relations between him, Mnangagwa and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who all backed their fellow liberation fighter.