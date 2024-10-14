Zimbabwe: Mass Roll-Out of Bilharzia, Worms Drugs

From this week, the Ministry of Health and Child Care will be running a mass drug administration campaign against bilharzia, scientifically known as schistosomiasis, and intestinal worms, known as helminths, in six districts in the Midlands.

Bilharzia and intestinal worms are neglected tropical diseases of significant public health concern.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care conducted a stakeholder sensitisation meeting in Gweru to update knowledge on disease epidemiology, diagnosis, treatment and prevention, while providing effective strategies for community engagement.

Midlands provincial medical director Dr Mary Muchekeza highlighted in her opening remarks the global morbidity and mortality caused by these diseases, emphasising the urgency to curb them before they escalate into a pandemic.

"These diseases are impacting millions worldwide, especially in resource-constrained communities, leading to morbidity, mortality, and socio-economic challenges," she said.

"Mass drug administration campaigns remain the key strategy to fighting diseases where the medicines praziquantel and albendazole will be given for prevention."

The decision to launch the campaign was informed by findings that Gweru, Mberengwa, Gokwe South, Gokwe North, Kwekwe, and Chirumhanzu districts were identified as endemic for schistosomiasis and helminths in a 2021 survey.

Mberengwa leads with 31 wards scheduled for administration, followed by Chirumanzu (15), Kwekwe (9), Gokwe South (8), Gweru (4) and Gokwe North (3).

All children under 15 years in each selected ward will receive the prevention drugs at villages, health facilities, schools and community centres.

The meeting was attended by officials of Government departments from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, and Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, who are all essential stakeholders of the programme.

Commenting on the programme, Midlands health promotion officer Mr Ishmael Mavhenyengwa appealed to interested parties to assist with vehicles and fuel to facilitate the programme's success.

"As a ministry, we still face challenges in terms of vehicles and fuel to reach all targeted areas. I, therefore, call on all interested parties to support us in ensuring the success of the programme," he said.