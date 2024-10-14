South Africa: R25 Million Cocaine Bust At Airport

Customs officials of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have made a cocaine bust at the OR Tambo International Airport, with a street value of some R25 million.

According to SARS, the 47 cocaine bricks - weighing some 50kg - were stuffed in a bag that was spotted by officials and airport security on a carousel for a flight from Sao Paolo in Brazil and heading to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"SARS Customs officers inspected the luggage bag and saw suspicious looking objects in the bag. These objects tested positive for narcotics. There were no passengers accompanying the bag and no arrests were made. The South African Police Service (SAPS) will now investigate the matter after everything was handed over to them.

"Sao Paolo in Brazil is a high-risk departure point for drug mules, and accompanied and unaccompanied luggage containing cocaine. There have been several busts of drug mules at OR Tambo airport in recent weeks," the revenue service said.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter warned that the revenue service is partnering with the Border Management Authority, the Airports Company, SAPS and the Department of Home Affairs to crack down illegality.

"This multi-disciplinary approach is having palpable results, demonstrated by arrests and interceptions recently. Through these actions, we are protecting the wellbeing of our citizens, especially young people who are our future," Kieswetter said.