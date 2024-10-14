Kenya: 12.8 Million Kenyans Under Universal Health Coverage - Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the government has successfully onboarded nearly 12.8 million Kenyans into the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the African Inland Church (AIC) in Nairobi, the President emphasized that the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is designed to ensure that every Kenyan has access to dignified healthcare.

"It is our intention to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in matters of health. For the first time, every Kenyan will have health insurance," he stated.

The government launched SHIF on July 1, 2024, following the expiration of the National Health Insurance Fund on June 30, 2024.

However, the transition has faced challenges, including pre-approval requirements for maternal and emergency cases, pre-authorization processes, and claims management for surgeries.

A recent survey by the Rural Urban and Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA) revealed that 58 percent of healthcare facilities have yet to transition to the new Social Health Insurance Scheme (SHA).

Additionally, the study indicated that only 42 percent of privately-owned health facilities have adopted SHA, with 75 percent able to access its services.