Kenya: Senior Government Official On PSC Radar Over Fake Academic Credentials

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has raised serious concerns regarding the legitimacy of the academic credentials of Edith Fortunate Abongo, a personal assistant to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A confidential communication dated June 26, 2024, from PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri reveals troubling findings about Fortunate's qualifications.

According to the letter addressed to National Security Advisor Monica Juma, a verification process has confirmed that Fortunate did not register for the 2002 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations at State House Girls, as the designated examination center did not exist that year.

Furthermore, Daystar University has deemed her 2007 Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication as fraudulent, citing discrepancies in the certificate's serial number, signatures, and formatting compared to legitimate documents from that graduation year.

"Daystar University has confirmed that the year 2007 Degree Certificate presented by Edith Fortunate Abong'o for a Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Print Media and Public Relations) is fake as it had a different serial number, different signatures and different font theme on the name from the graduands of that year," read the letter in part.

The PSC has recommended urgent action in response to these findings.

This revelation raises questions about the hiring practices within the government and the potential implications for Fortunate's position.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to comment on the matter as the investigation unfolds.