Somalia Bans Drones Near Mogadishu Airport Amid Al-Shabaab Threats

13 October 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority has enacted a significant ban on using drones within a five-nautical-mile radius of Aden Abdulle Airport in Mogadishu, effective immediately.

This measure is designed to enhance security at one of the country's busiest airports, amid increasing concerns regarding potential threats from militant groups.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority clarified that the new regulations prohibit the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within a 9.3-kilometer (approximately 5.8 miles) radius of the airport. The ban aims to safeguard civil aviation and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel at the airport, a critical hub for both domestic and international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated that only operators who have obtained explicit permission from the Authority will be permitted to use drones within the designated area. This restriction aims to maintain strict control over aerial activities and prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, particularly given the sensitive security situation in Somalia.

The decision to impose the ban is closely linked to recent reports indicating that the militant group Al-Shabaab has attempted to deploy drones for its operations. Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government and its allies since 2006, has increasingly adapted its tactics to include the use of advanced technology, including UAVs. The group's potential use of drones represents a serious threat, as they can be employed for surveillance and, in some cases, as delivery systems for explosives.

As Somalia continues to grapple with security challenges, particularly in the face of Al-Shabaab's persistent insurgency, the government's focus on enhancing airport security is crucial. Aden Abdulle Airport serves as a vital link for the country, facilitating not only passenger travel but also critical humanitarian aid and support for various international missions.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.