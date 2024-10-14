Somalia Bans Drones Near Mogadishu Airport Amid Al-Shabaab Threats

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority has enacted a significant ban on using drones within a five-nautical-mile radius of Aden Abdulle Airport in Mogadishu, effective immediately.

This measure is designed to enhance security at one of the country's busiest airports, amid increasing concerns regarding potential threats from militant groups.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority clarified that the new regulations prohibit the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within a 9.3-kilometer (approximately 5.8 miles) radius of the airport. The ban aims to safeguard civil aviation and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel at the airport, a critical hub for both domestic and international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated that only operators who have obtained explicit permission from the Authority will be permitted to use drones within the designated area. This restriction aims to maintain strict control over aerial activities and prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, particularly given the sensitive security situation in Somalia.

The decision to impose the ban is closely linked to recent reports indicating that the militant group Al-Shabaab has attempted to deploy drones for its operations. Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government and its allies since 2006, has increasingly adapted its tactics to include the use of advanced technology, including UAVs. The group's potential use of drones represents a serious threat, as they can be employed for surveillance and, in some cases, as delivery systems for explosives.

As Somalia continues to grapple with security challenges, particularly in the face of Al-Shabaab's persistent insurgency, the government's focus on enhancing airport security is crucial. Aden Abdulle Airport serves as a vital link for the country, facilitating not only passenger travel but also critical humanitarian aid and support for various international missions.