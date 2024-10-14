Zimbabwe: Saintfloew Goes Spiritual

Has Saintfloew renewed and restored his relationship with God?

This was the main question at his successful album launch held at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare last weekend.

The singer, who successfully won his well-publicised battle against drug abuse at a South African rehabilitation centre last year, appears to be born again.

Everything about his act from wardrobe, choreography and even playlist pointed to a man who now understands the Lord better.

Fans who attended the album launch and those who followed proceedings online, were also left convinced that Saintfloew's second album 'Trap Yevafundisi' is nothing short of his spiritual transformation.

The rap sensation, who has adopted the venue as his favourite hunting ground in Harare, did not disappoint on his big day.

Saintfloew, who last year sent social media abuzz with his coffin stunt, repeated the same stunt.

The only difference is that the act was modified, presumably to show the giant strides he has taken in his spiritual life.

Dressed like a church priest, he was also complemented by dancers who were glad in costumes which suit the preachers' places of worship.

Backed by a live band, he never disappointed during his slot. The venue was packed to brim, an indication that Saintfloew is now a youth icon commanding a big following among his generation.

Saintfloew's album launch turned out to be a celebration of 'Young Turks' of showbiz who are doing well.

Silent Killer and Blot were added into the line-up for variety's sake. Rap sensations Voltz JT Bragga had a good day in the office.

Top South African rapper Kwesta - real name real name Zenzo Mfundo Vilakazi - put the icing on the cake.

He publicly hailed Saintfloew for his talent and saluted Zimbabweans for their hospitality.

The stage set up was superb while the lighting and sound were perfect.