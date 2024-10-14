Uganda: Hoima Diocese Priests Involved in Road Accident, Hospitalised in Kampala

Rev Fr Businge John of Murro Catholic Parish and Rev Fr Peter Mukisa of Kibedi Parishvehicle were travelling to Hoima in the car registration number UBJ 668 R.

Two recently ordained priests from the Hoima Catholic Diocese escaped death after being involved in a motor accident on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at Kayunga in Katanabirwa town, along the busy Kampala-Hoima highway, when the Toyota Premio they were travelling in veered off the road.

Rev Fr Businge John of Murro Catholic Parish and Rev Fr Peter Mukisa of Kibedi Parishvehicle were travelling to Hoima in the car registration number UBJ 668 R.

The two priests were taken to a nearby medical facility in Bukwiri, Sr Amadeo Health Centre and later transferred to Rubaga Hospital in Kampala for specialised care.

Witnesses reported that the accident left both priests in a worrying condition, prompting swift medical attention.

However, the exact cause of the accident remains unclear. Sources close to the scene noted that the priests sustained injuries that required urgent treatment, though the full extent of their condition was initially uncertain.

Fr Businge and Fr Mukisa were ordained on July 27, 2024, at Bujumbura Cathedral in Hoima City.

The ordination was a significant moment for the local Catholic community, and both priests were assigned to lead parishes soon after their ordination.

Fr Mukisa serves at Kitana Parish, while Fr Businge shepherds the congregation at Kasambya Parish.

Despite the initial shock of the accident, sources from the Hoima Diocese have provided a hopeful update. According to scans and medical evaluations, the priests have been spared from severe internal injuries.

"The results of the scans show that the two brothers are safe from internal damage. They are now managing external wounds, pain, and shock," a reliable source at the diocese confirmed.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of prayers and concern from the Catholic community, with many faithful expressing gratitude that the priests' lives were spared.

"We thank you for your prayers and ask for more as they continue their recovery," added the source.

As investigations continue into the cause of the accident, the Catholic Church and the Hoima Diocese remain hopeful for the full recovery of the two priests.