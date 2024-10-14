Uganda: Museveni to Grace Busoga Prayer Week in Luuka

This third edition of the event, running from October 14-20, aims to promote unity among Busoga's political, social, religious, and economic leaders.

The Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD), in collaboration with political and religious leaders, has launched the 2024 Busoga Prayer Week.

The period is dedicated to prayer, fasting, and seeking divine intervention for the region's challenges.

This third edition of the event, running from October 14-20, aims to promote unity among Busoga's political, social, religious, and economic leaders.

The highlight of the prayer week will be a grand gathering at Kiyunga Playground in Luuka District on Sunday, October 200.

President Museveni is expected to grace the event, underscoring its importance for the region.

The theme for this year's prayer week is "Deepening Regional Cohesion as a Foundation for Sustainable Household Transformation."

The event will focus on fostering cooperation and spiritual renewal to boost economic growth and improve livelihoods in Busoga.

Addressing a news conference in Jinja, the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, outlined the schedule of prayers, which will be led by various religious denominations under the Inter-Religious Council.

The prayers will take place across several locations:

- Monday, October 14: St. Andrews Church, Bukoto (Anglican)

- Tuesday, October 15: St. Stephen's Cathedral, Bugiri (Catholic)

- Wednesday, October 16: St. Joseph's Cathedral, Jinja (Catholic)

- Thursday, October 17: Holy Resurrection Cathedral, Gokhale Road, Jinja (Orthodox)

- Friday, October 18: Bugembe Mosque (Muslim)

- Saturday, October 19: Bukaleba Crescent, Jinja (Seventh-day Adventist)

- Sunday, October 20: Kiyunga Playground, Luuka (All denominations)

Minister Milly Babalanda together with Stephen Kisa (right) and Anthony Mula, the director general BCD.Ms Babalanda praised the media for raising awareness about the event and expressed her appreciation to Vice President Jessica Alupo for organising a dinner for Busoga leaders on October 10.

The dinner, she explained, allowed for collective reflection and reaffirmation of faith in God for the region's development.

"The dinner, which included testimonies on the success of previous prayer weeks, set the tone for this year's edition, focused on household transformation and seeking God's blessings for our plans," she said.

Minister Babalanda also highlighted the role of Busoga's traditional leader, Kyabazinga Nadiope, in enhancing the region's stability and progress.

BCD's Director General, Anthony Mula, added that the previous prayer weeks had yielded significant results, including a growing relationship with China's Liaoning Province.

Stephen Kisa Bakubalwayo, chairperson of the organising committee, noted that since the inception of the prayer week in 2022, Busoga has seen improvements in health and education.

He said prayer has been a driving force for development in the subregion.

A special announcement regarding the participation of the Kyabazinga is expected from Busoga Kingdom Premier Joseph Muvawala during the event.

The prayer week is set to conclude with a call for continued unity and development in Busoga, as regional leaders and citizens seek divine guidance to overcome the sub-region's challenges.