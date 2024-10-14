Angolan MPs Attend Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Geneva

Luanda — Angolan Members of the Parliament (MPs) participated on Sunday in the 38th Session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) that runs until the 17th of this month.

In this forum, the Angolan parliament was represented by MPs Idalina Valente, Arlete Leona Chimbinda, Florbela Malaquias, Kilamba Van-Dúnem, Narciso Benedito and Américo Kolonha.

Participants in the forum, from 175 parliaments around the world, reviewed the work of the Office of Women Parliamentarians and its deliberations in the sessions, IPU activities for the promotion of gender equality, the work and recommendations of the Gender Partnership Group.

Parliamentarians discussed aspects concerning the impact of artificial intelligence on democracy, human rights and the rule of law (Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights), the draft resolution from a gender perspective and issued recommendations on gender-related amendments.

The forum's agenda included discussion on 'the promotion and preservation of women's and girls' rights', 'ways to prevent and combat such violations', 'how parliamentary action can contribute to the prevention of sexual and gender-based crimes against women and girls in conflict-related situations', 'the elimination of barriers to justice for survivors and the end of impunity for perpetrators'.

Participants also addressed the issue related to access to essential services, education and health care, including sexual and reproductive health services for women and girls in conflict and post-conflict situations.

Founded in 1889 on the initiative of England's William Randal Cremer and Frenchman Frédéric Passy, the IPU is a unique platform for the observation of political opinions and trends around the world and also plays the role of the United Nations' main parliamentary interlocutor.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organisation of the parliaments of sovereign states, whose purpose is to mediate multilateral contacts between parliamentarians.

The organization has an intergovernmental character, operates under the United Nations system and its fundamental objective is to achieve peace and cooperation among peoples and the consolidation of representative institutions through diálogo.ART/DOJ