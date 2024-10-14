Kenya: 110 Teachers Awarded in Mwala During World Teachers' Day Celebrations

Machakos — A total of 110 teachers from 65 partner schools with Kenya Connect in Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County, have been recognized for exemplary performance as part of the World Teachers' Day celebrations.

According to Rebecca Akinyi Migwambo, Coordinator for Professional Learning Communities at Kenya Connect, 51 primary and 14 secondary schools participated in the awards, which were divided into five categories: Literacy Champion Award, Technology Champion Award, Beyond the Duty Award, Leadership, and School Award.

The Kenya Connect Teacher Recognition Award, established in 2023, aims to honour teachers who go beyond the call of duty in nurturing learning and providing quality education.

"Kenya Connect works to break barriers to education by providing enrichment programs in schools, such as literacy initiatives and mobile libraries, that offer a comprehensive literacy experience," said Migwambo.

Veronica Muthusi, a language teacher at Miondoni Primary School, received the Literacy Champion Award for her outstanding work in promoting reading. She encouraged students and teachers to join the Kenya Connect Library and personally helped younger students select books suitable for their reading level. Her dedication to nurturing a reading culture has resulted in noticeable improvements in student literacy, particularly in rural areas where access to books is limited.

Another notable recipient, Daniel Mutiso from Mbuini Primary School, received the Beyond Duty Award for his commitment to environmental conservation. Mutiso took charge of the school's compost toilet, training teachers and sourcing materials to ensure it functioned efficiently. The compost toilet helps prevent contamination of underground water and provides nutrient-rich manure for farming.

Lawrence Kasivi, a teacher at Mangolota Primary School, was recognized with the Technology Champion Award for his efforts to integrate digital learning. Kasivi started a coding club in his school and made use of laptops and Chromebooks provided by Kenya Connect to teach robotics and coding.

"Technology is advancing rapidly, and 21st-century learners must be equipped with technological skills. Kenya Connect supports schools with learning tools and provides teachers with training in areas like coding and robotics," said Migwambo.

Mwala Sub-County TSC Director Abuga Benard commended the initiative, noting that embracing technology has improved learning outcomes. "Teachers nurture small minds to become great people, and they should be appreciated and celebrated," he said.

The awards highlight the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of Kenya's youth, especially in rural areas where resources are often scarce.