Kenya: Chepngetich Smashes World Marathon Record in Chicago With 2:09:56

13 October 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich took almost two minutes off the world record at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, winning the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:09:56 on Sunday (13).

Not only did she obliterated Tigist Assefa's world record of 2:11:53, set in Berlin last year, Chepngetich also notched up her third Chicago Marathon victory and chopped more than four minutes off her previous best of 2:14:18, set when winning here in 2022.

On a good day for Kenyan runners, John Korir took the men's title in 2:02:43, the second-fastest time ever recorded in Chicago behind the world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum last year.

Chepngetich breezed through the first 5km in 15:00 and then reached 10km in an astonishing 30:14. She continued her relentless pace and hit the half-way mark in an incredible 1:04:16, the fifth-fastest clocking in history for the half marathon distance and putting her on course for a sub-2:09 finish.

Spurred on by her memories of the 2022 race, when she missed out on the world record by just 14 seconds, Chepngetich powered through the final stages and crossed the line in 2:09:57, becoming the first woman to break 2:10.

"I feel so great. I'm very proud of myself. This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record. The world record has come back to Kenya, and I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum," she said.

The new World Record is however subject to the usual ratification procedure by World Athletics.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.