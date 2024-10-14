Kenya: Senate Bill Proposes Counties, Knbs Set Agricultural Product Prices

14 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A proposed Senate Bill could soon allow the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and county governments to set prices for agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables.

This is outlined in the Agriculture Produce (Minimum Guaranteed Returns) Bill, 2024, currently under Senate review.

The proposed pricing framework will take into account the cost of farm inputs, such as seeds, herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, and livestock inputs like animal feeds and veterinary drugs, along with labor and other production costs.

The Bill also calls for the creation of an Agriculture Produce Minimum Guaranteed Returns Fund in every county.

This fund aims to provide farmers with a guaranteed minimum income, drive agricultural growth and development, maintain consistent production levels and strengthen food security

If passed, the Bill could bring stability to agricultural pricing, securing farmers' incomes and improving overall agricultural productivity.

