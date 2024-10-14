Kenya: Senate Begins Governor Mutai's Impeachment Trial

14 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Senate has commenced the impeachment trial of Kericho Governor Eric Mutai ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi flagged off the proceedings at 10.40 am on Monday with legal teams representing both Governor Mutai and Kericho County Assembly appearing.

Counsel for the County Assembly said the sub-national legislature will present several witness accounts including a protected witness codenamed 'Kericho daughter'.

Mutai's lead lawyer Katwa Kigen also said he will present witnesses including the Governor.

The legal team however said it will raise applications and an objection citing a court order suspending the proceedings.

