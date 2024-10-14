Uganda Showcases Tourism, Culture During 62nd Independence Celebrations in China

Uganda's tourism and cultural appeal dazzled thousands in China over the past two days as the Uganda Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General in Guangzhou jointly hosted the "Explore Uganda" Independence celebrations.

The events held at the Kempinski Hotel on October 12 and the Great Wall of China on October 13 were strategically designed to spotlight Uganda's tourism potential and promote its vibrant cultural heritage, captivating Chinese audiences and international guests alike.

The celebrations began with a grand reception at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel in Beijing, which attracted over 300 guests, with the guest of honor being Amb Xue Bing, the special envoy for Eastern Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Oliver Wonekha, addressing the gathering, passionately highlighted Uganda's unparalleled beauty and tourism opportunities.

"Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, offers experiences unlike anywhere else. Our incredible wildlife, including the 'Big Five,' combined with our rich natural landscapes and welcoming people, make Uganda a top destination for Chinese travelers seeking adventure, culture, and relaxation," she said.

In addition to stunning cultural performances by Ugandan dancers and the aromatic showcase of Uganda's world-renowned coffee, guests were treated to an immersive display of Uganda's iconic tourist attractions such as Murchison Falls, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the Rwenzori Mountains, and Lake Victoria.

Amb. Judyth Nsababera, Consul General of Uganda in Guangzhou, emphasized the significance of strengthening economic ties through tourism and investment.

"Tonight's celebration is a unique opportunity to showcase the vast potential that Uganda holds--not only as a tourist destination but also as a growing hub for investment in sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, and mineral value addition."

On October 13, Uganda's cultural and tourism showcase took on an even larger stage at the Badaling section of the Great Wall, one of China's most iconic and busiest tourist attractions.

The day-long event engaged the 50,000-65,000 visitors with hourly performances of Ugandan cultural dances and a visually captivating branded booth promoting Uganda's key tourist sites, coffee, and crafts.

Visitors were treated to samples of Uganda's premium coffee, while branded souvenirs such as caps and water bottles bearing Uganda's top tourist attractions were given out to further cement the image of Uganda as a must-visit destination.

In line with Uganda's economic transformation agenda, the events emphasized the critical role of tourism and coffee exports in fostering sustainable economic growth.

Uganda's tourism sector is expected to play a pivotal role in creating jobs and increasing foreign exchange earnings, while coffee remains a leading income earner for many rural households.

The "Explore Uganda" campaign at both the Kempinski Hotel and the Great Wall of China underscored the country's efforts to position itself as a key destination for Chinese tourists and investors, creating new partnerships for Uganda's tourism, agriculture, and investment sectors.

These two back-to-back events showcased Uganda's cultural depth and tourism potential, fostering enhanced visibility in the Chinese market.

The Uganda Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General in Guangzhou expressed their optimism about the future of Uganda-China relations, particularly in the tourism and investment sectors.

"Let us continue to deepen our partnership in diverse fields, from tourism and trade to cultural exchanges. Together, we can build a prosperous future that benefits both Uganda and China," Amb Wonekha said.

As the celebrations came to a close, both diplomatic missions reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Uganda's tourism gems, high-quality coffee, and investment opportunities, aiming to attract more Chinese tourists and investors to the Pearl of Africa.