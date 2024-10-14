Mozambique: Voting Today in Gilé, Maganja, and Germany

M. Sampaio/Deutsche Welle
Posters calling for a vote for President Nyusi of Mozambique.
14 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Voting will take place today in 28 polling stations that did not open Wednesday - 19 in Gilé and 4 in Maganja da Costa, both in Zambézia, and 5 in Germany, the CNE (National Elections Commission) ruled yesterday. In all cases voting materials did not arrive in time. The decision is controversial because the Zambézia Provincial Elections Commission (CPE) admitted that by mid-afternoon on voting day (9 October), voting materials kits had still not been transported to 51 polling stations in Gilé district. This means that there was no extension of the voting in 32 polling stations in Gilé which opened very late, when most voters will have stopped waiting and gone home.

Gilé and Maganja are both strongly opposition voting districts, and in the 2014 elections - the last ones with a more honest count - Renamo had more than two-thirds of the vote in these districts. In the 2019 elections the head of the Frelimo elections team, Celso Correia, announced that Frelimo must win in all districts, which it did. But it was highly likely that in Gilé and Magaja, and elsewhere, the results were amended during the district tabulation.

The CNE in its statement yesterday blames a polling station staff (MMVs) strike over the failure of the CPE to pay food subsidies before MMVs were sent into the districts. The CNE says the delay in Germany is because the air freight company decided that the indelible ink used to mark voters' fingers was a "dangerous cargo" which required special handling.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.