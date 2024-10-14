Mozambique: Low Turnout Continues

13 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Results are still preliminary, and later polling stations are often those with more votes to count. But it is clear that the turnout will be a record low, perhaps as low as 35%. But the votes counted do not yet include the 1 million ghost voters (that is, registered voters more than there are voting age adults), who could increase the turnout substantially.

Venancio Mondlane remains far ahead of Ossufo Momade for president. Podemos will have seats in parliament.

By law, elections commissions can change the results in secret without explanation and without keeping any record of the changes. The results already reflect ballot box stuffing, but it appears the 1 million ghost voters have not yet voted for Frelimo. If many of the ghosts vote, it could easily add 10% to the turnout. And it they vote for Renamo for parliament, they could keep Momade and Renamo as the official opposition.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.