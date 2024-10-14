Mozambique: Low Turnout Continues

Results are still preliminary, and later polling stations are often those with more votes to count. But it is clear that the turnout will be a record low, perhaps as low as 35%. But the votes counted do not yet include the 1 million ghost voters (that is, registered voters more than there are voting age adults), who could increase the turnout substantially.

Venancio Mondlane remains far ahead of Ossufo Momade for president. Podemos will have seats in parliament.

By law, elections commissions can change the results in secret without explanation and without keeping any record of the changes. The results already reflect ballot box stuffing, but it appears the 1 million ghost voters have not yet voted for Frelimo. If many of the ghosts vote, it could easily add 10% to the turnout. And it they vote for Renamo for parliament, they could keep Momade and Renamo as the official opposition.