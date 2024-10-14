Mozambique: EU Critical

13 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The European Union and the European parliament held a joint press conference  yesterday, and they were critical. Both noted that polling station results sheets (editais) were not being posted as required by law. Both stressed the importance of publishing results down to individual polling stations, as demanded after the 2019 election reports. This was also one reason the EU criticised the recent Venezuela election. STAE keeps such a record but stopped publishing it 15 years ago.

EU chief observer Laura Ballarin Cereza said the electoral register was not credible because of the large number of ghost voters. Both Cereza and the European Parliament observer head said too many polling station staff did not know what they were doing and were poorly trained.

