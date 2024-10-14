Egypt: FM Meets With Chief of Copelouzos Group for Electricity Interconnection Project Between Egypt, Greece

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty met with Dimitrios Copelouzos, the Chairman of the Greek Copelouzos Group, which is responsible for implementing the electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Greece (GREGY).

Minister Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's commitment to the electricity interconnection project, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Greece.

He noted that the partnership encompasses key sectors, particularly energy, and that the interconnection will contribute to energy security for Europe while serving the common economic interests of both nations.

The Minister pointed out that Egypt is actively pursuing significant projects to generate renewable energy from solar and wind sources. He stressed the importance of promptly commencing the implementation of the electricity interconnection project, which underscores the strength of the partnership between Egypt and Greece and aims to achieve mutual benefits.