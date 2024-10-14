North Africa: FM - Egypt Ready to Host World Urban Forum

13 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister (FM) Badr Abdel Aaty announced Egypt's full readiness to host the important event "World Urban Forum", which reflects Egypt's status and its ability to host major international events.

He added that this event presents an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and seek innovative solutions to enhance urban development efforts.

Moreover, Abdel Atty also highlighted that Egypt is witnessing an unprecedented urban and cultural renaissance, with Cairo being the capital of safety and security in the world.

Furthermore, FM emphasized the importance of sharing Egypt's experience in this field.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.