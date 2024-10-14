North Africa: FM - Egypt Ready to Host World Urban Forum

Foreign Minister (FM) Badr Abdel Aaty announced Egypt's full readiness to host the important event "World Urban Forum", which reflects Egypt's status and its ability to host major international events.

He added that this event presents an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and seek innovative solutions to enhance urban development efforts.

Moreover, Abdel Atty also highlighted that Egypt is witnessing an unprecedented urban and cultural renaissance, with Cairo being the capital of safety and security in the world.

Furthermore, FM emphasized the importance of sharing Egypt's experience in this field.