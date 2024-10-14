North Africa: Egypt Announces Hosting 12th Edition of the World Urban Forum On November 4-8

Cabinet held a press conference at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, on Sunday 13/10/2024, to announce Egypt's hosting of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum.

The event was attended by Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), along with several ministers, governors, high-level executives, representatives of regional and international organizations, and members of the media.

In his opening remarks, Mostafa Madbouly emphasized that the New Administrative Capital, one of the fourth-generation cities developed by Egypt over the past decade, serves as a model for the ideas, activities, and programs promoted by the United Nations Human Settlements Program within its agenda.

The 12th edition of the World Urban Forum will be hosted in Cairo from November 4 to 8, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The forum is expected to attract over 20,000 participants, including approximately 14,000 from 179 countries around the globe. This major global event will take place in the Egyptian capital, making it the second largest event organized by the United Nations worldwide, following the Climate Conference. This reflects Egypt's successful experience in hosting COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Madbouly said that the "UN-Habitat" focuses on urban and strategic planning, encompassing the development of cities and rural areas, as well as the improvement of slums. This includes the implementation of affordable housing projects for low-income individuals, infrastructure projects, urban transportation initiatives, and environmental development efforts.

He added: "From this perspective, if we examine Cairo, we will see that all these programs have already been implemented within Greater Cairo. This includes the planning and construction of new cities, such as the one we are in now, which is part of Greater Cairo. The Egyptian state has successfully implemented over one million housing units as part of this extensive program, alongside efforts to develop unsafe and slum areas, ultimately improving the quality of life for more than 300,000 families living in those regions."

Mostafa Madbouly further noted that significant urban transport projects have been implemented across the country. He also highlighted the presidential initiative "Decent Life," which aims to develop Egyptian rural villages. He described this initiative as the "crown jewel" of the new republic, focusing on enhancing the quality of life for over 60 million citizens living in rural areas.

At the end of his speech, the Prime Minister stated, "Hosting this event in Cairo presents a significant opportunity for all experts participating in its activities to witness Egypt's unique experience in all aspects and programs of the United Nations 'Habitat.' It also allows them to learn about the new republic that the Egyptian state has been building over the past ten years." He expressed gratitude to all attendees and conveyed his wishes for the success of the upcoming World Urban Forum, noting that over 59 ministers from various countries have already confirmed their attendance, with more participants still registering.