Egypt: FM Meets With Executive Director of UN-Habitat

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty met with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Sunday 13/10/2024.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's strong commitment to hosting the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo from November 4 to 8, 2024, highlighting Egypt's experience in urban development.

He expressed appreciation for the close collaboration between Egypt and UN-Habitat in the preparations for the forum, stressing the importance of addressing funding mobilization for urban development projects during the event.

The Minister also acknowledged the vital role played by UN-Habitat in supporting development efforts in Egypt, particularly in assisting the country with the increasing challenges posed by the influx of millions of refugees, which affects local infrastructure.

He pointed to Egypt's national initiatives in urban development, including the establishment of numerous new cities designed with sustainability in mind, such as the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein City.

Additionally, he highlighted the significant advancements in infrastructure projects, particularly the extensive road network developed in recent years, as well as efforts to improve slum areas and implement smart, environmentally friendly transportation and infrastructure solutions in Egyptian cities.