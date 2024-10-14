North Africa: Egypt's Museum in Tahrir Hosts New Exhibition Featuring Wooden Panels From Mastaba of Hesy-Ra

Under the auspices of Sherif Fathy, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir hosted the inauguration of a new exhibition featuring the wooden panels from the Mastaba of Hesy-Ra on Sunday evening 13/10/2024.

This collection is considered one of the most significant wooden artifacts from ancient Egypt, following extensive study and restoration efforts conducted in collaboration with the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology in Cairo.

The exhibition was officially opened by Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, alongside Ambassador Eric Chevalier, the French Ambassador to Cairo. They were joined by Ms. Yamni El-Bahar, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Pierre Tallet, Director of the French Institute for Oriental Archaeology in Cairo, Mr. Moamen Osman, Head of the Museums Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and Dr. Ali Abdel Halim, Director General of the Egyptian Museum.

The event was also attended by Dr. Zahi Hawass, a renowned Egyptologist and former Minister of Antiquities, in addition to several foreign ambassadors in Cairo, directors of international archaeological institutes, university professors, and various leaders from the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Khaled extended a warm welcome to the attendees, expressing his delight at the unveiling of the new display of the wooden panels from the Mastaba of Hesy-Ra.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive contextual representation of the wooden panels as they would have appeared within the mastaba, based on their scientific documentation.

A corridor has been constructed that accurately replicates the western corridor of the Mastaba of Hesy-Ra in Saqqara, with niches housing the original wooden panels.

Additionally, a simulation of the eastern wall of the mastaba has been created, adorned with engravings that reflect the original design of the mastaba.