Egypt: Cairo Hosts IGU Sustainability Workshop Focused On Emissions Reduction, Energy Transition

Within the framework of cooperation and experience sharing between the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MoPMR) and international institutions in the fields of sustainability and emissions reduction, the International Gas Union (IGU) held a workshop for the Union's Sustainability Committee, which was held in Cairo for the first time this year. The workshop reviewed the status of the work of the committee's working groups concerned with emissions reduction, sustainable environmental and social practices, and governance.

During the opening speech of the workshop, Alaa El Batal, the First Undersecretary of the MoPMR, stressed the importance attached by the Ministry to reducing emissions and energy transition showcasing the efforts of the MoPMR in this regard.

He highlighted the importance of studying the issue of sustainability in the natural gas industry, praising the effective role played by the IGU in promoting the global gas industry and developing technologies that enhance the production, transportation, and use of natural gas in a more sustainable manner.

Additionally, Ahmed Osama, Strategy and Technical Affairs Unit Head, Technical Office at the MoPMR gave a presentation on the Ministry's strategy in the field of emissions reduction and its efforts to implement its various pillars through ambitious procedures and projects.

Khaled Abubakr, Chairman of TAQA Arabia Group and Egypt's candidate for heading the IGU, referred to the group's success as a leading company in contributing to the efforts of the Ministry to expand the business of delivering natural gas to homes and supplying cars with compressed natural gas.

Additionally, the workshop witnessed a review of the efforts of Qalaa Holdings, TAQA Arabia, and the Egyptian Refining Company in carbon reduction and energy transformation.

The workshop participants stressed the importance of collective work between the gas industry parties and the various committees in the IGU to raise awareness and crystallize the pivotal role of natural gas within the global energy mix.

The need for cooperation and integration was also noted in the framework of transferring and localizing technology and applications related to reducing emissions, in addition to facilitating access to financial support.