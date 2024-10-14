North Africa: Egypt's Town Gas Signs Landmark Contracts for Gas Projects in Romania

13 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Within the framework of the Egyptian-Romanian Joint Committee and the Business Forum in Bucharest, the Egyptian oil and gas sector, represented by Town Gas, signed contracts to implement local manufacturing projects for natural gas pressure reduction stations in Egypt.

Additionally, they agreed to supply natural gas to homes and other facilities in Romania. Town Gas, a subsidiary of Egypt's petroleum sector, has been accredited by the Romanian National Regulatory Authority (ANRE) as a contractor for natural gas supply projects, making it the first Egyptian company to operate in this field in Europe.

The signing of the contracts was witnessed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat; the Romanian Minister of Economy, Stefan Radu; and Yasseen Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), on behalf of Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi.

In his speech during the Egypt-Romania business forum, Mohamed highlighted the significant progress made in natural gas cooperation with Romania. He emphasized the strategic partnership forged between the two countries, based on the strong relationships and extensive experience of Egyptian natural gas companies and their skilled workforce. This expertise positions Egypt's companies as ideal partners for implementing residential gas connection projects abroad.

