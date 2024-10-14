Egypt: UN-Habitat - Cairo Is City of Ancient History, Has Touched Urban Development

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN-Habitat Ana Claudia Rossbach said that she has touched the urban development that has occurred in Cairo, especially in the field of dealing with informal areas.

She explained during a press conference to announce the details of Egypt's hosting of the World Urban Forum, that Cairo is a city of ancient history, consistent with standards related to the country's ability to host, and the capabilities of living, transportation and logistics.

The forum is one of the most prominent and important global events on the United Nations agenda, as the most important event in the world on urbanization and sustainable urban development that is inclusive of all.

The 12th World Urban Forum focuses on building strong alliances to implement the new urban agenda and achieve the sustainable development goals, and address the major global challenges imposed by the global housing crisis and climate change and directly confront the complexities of sustainable urban development. It will also discuss the basic strategies for partnerships to link global goals to local reality, as well as highlight the power of cooperation in driving local progress between various parties.