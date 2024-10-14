Egypt: Housing Minister Highlights Success in Addressing Urban Challenges

13 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Housing Sherif El-Sherbini stated that Egypt has successfully found solutions to the chronic issues that have plagued urban development.

This came during the press conference announcing Egypt's hosting of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum.

Moreover, he explained that national projects play a key role in driving development across the country.

It is worth mentioning that, the forum is one of the most significant global events on the United Nations agenda, recognized as the leading global event on urbanization and inclusive, sustainable urban development.

The 12th World Urban Forum will focus on building strong alliances to implement the New Urban Agenda and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, addressing key global challenges such as the global housing crisis and climate change.

It will also directly confront the complexities of sustainable urban development and discuss core strategies for partnerships to link global goals with local realities, while highlighting the power of collaboration in advancing local progress among various stakeholders.

