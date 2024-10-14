Angola: 290 Areas of Natural Disasters Mapped in Cunene Province

Ondjiva — Two hundred and 90 localities have been identified as areas at risk of natural disasters, with scenarios of floods and cyclical drought, in the province of Cunene, the head of Risk Reduction and Disasters of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, 3rd deputy chief Aurélio David, said on Sunday.

In a statement to ANGOP, on the occasion of 13 October, World Day for the Prevention of Natural Disasters, Aurélio David said that the body controls 777,000 people affected by drought in the six municipalities, with particular focus on Cuanhama, Ombadja, Cahama and Curoca.

Aurélio David added that of the cataloged areas, the concern falls on Curoca, which in the rainy season stays with isolated communities; Cahama, and in the Old Raft; Santa Clara, in the west of the commune where Namacunde is located; Ondjiva, and Evale, north of Cuvelai, and the commune of Mupa.

To counteract the situation, he added, the Executive has carried out structuring works such as the Cafu, Ndue and Calucuve canal, which has alleviated the problem of water and irrigated agriculture.

He pointed to the distribution of food, with a view to minimizing the problems of the communities.

He said that the agency has been working on awareness, communication and information actions on disaster risk, with emphasis on communities living in risk areas in the city of Ondjiva.

'The intention is to reduce the risks that exist in communities, in addition to preventing human losses, strengthening resilience to natural and man-made threats, as well as substantially reducing disasters,' he stressed.

Cunene is a region prone to disasters and climate change, with the record of prolonged drought and pests, which have affected the lives of rural communities, creating situations of food insecurity.

He recalled that Cunene records floods, floods and floods (2008 to 2010) and in recent years drought, which has affected the lives of populations and their livestock.

The International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR), decided in 1989 by the United Nations General Assembly, aims to draw the attention of States to the need to adopt policies to prevent and reduce human and material damage, directly caused by the occurrence of natural disasters. FI/LHE/ASS/DOJ