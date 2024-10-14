Angola: Analyst Advises Civil Society to Participate More in the Legislative Process

Luanda — Political analyst Osvaldo Mboco has advised civil society to get more involved in public policies, presenting to parliament important bills for the country's socio-economic life.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the opening of the parliamentary year, on the 15th of this month, Osvaldo Mboco said that civil society can serve as a 'sponsorship' of a parliamentary group, presenting analysis reports, research on certain issues that want to be resolved at the level of parliament.

According to the expert, parliamentary groups should embrace the major initiatives developed by civil society, so that parliamentarians are closer to citizens and incorporate their ideas.

In turn, Reverend Ntony-A-Nzinga defended the effective participation and greater pronouncement of citizens in the decisions that determine their destinies.

For him, it is imperative that Angolan citizens are involved in the Government's actions, without however being 'captured by the militants of the parties with the greatest influence'.

For his part, the secretary general of the Youth Association for Community Support (AJACOM), Watuzemba Frederico, noted that the 'new times require new behaviors and, in this way, augurs for a participatory and inclusive de facto governance.

He stressed that remote governance presents confusing and unclear results, 'because the true illustrious are those who elected them, and yet, they need a voice and a turn in the concerns that afflict them during the 365 days'.

According to the Internal Regulations of the National Assembly, citizens or civil society entities in the exercise of the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution, may, in writing or orally, issue opinions, suggest amendments and changes to the bills and proposals under discussion.

To do so, it is enough to contact, in an organized way, the National Assembly, either through the Members of the Parliament or through the Parliamentary Groups or the Specialized Working Committees.

The message on the state of the Nation, to be delivered by the Head of State, as provided for in the Angolan Constitution, will be the highlight of the solemn opening meeting of the 3rd legislative year of the V legislature, which takes place on Tuesday (15). MGM/ART/DOJ