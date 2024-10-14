Zimbabwe/Namibia: Warriors Coach, Nees Confident of Recording a Double Over Namibia

ZIMBABWE'S senior men's national soccer team, Warriors' coach, Michael Nees is confident that his charges will record a double over Namibia in the next AFCON qualifier encounter today.

Zimbabwe is eyeing its second win in Group J and maintain hopes alive to get to Morocco.

The Warriors are currently second in the group with five points, two behind log leaders Cameroon, who are on seven points.

"We have to go all out, we played against them and we know how they play. So, we are basically required to put more of our skills.

"If we do that, we are confident that we will pull a positive result," said Nees ahead of today's clash.

Zimbabwe remains the only team yet to concede a goal in the group after completing the first round.

Monday's clash is expected to be more difficult match by Warriors coach Michael Nees, who is of the believe that Namibia will come out guns blazing.

"We expect them to go out and challenge for everything because they have nothing to lose.

"So, there is no room for complacency on our side, we have to go in this challenge with a clear focus and challenge," added Nees.

A win for the Warriors will totally shut Namibia's dreams of qualifying for 2025 AFCON, as the Brave Warriors are currently on zero points in the group after the first round.

Zimbabwe is currently targeting its sixth AFCON qualification in history, the last time they marked an appearance was during the 2021 edition hosted by Cameroon before the FIFA ban.