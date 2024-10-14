Mauritius: President Roopun Graces 22nd Anniversary of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, graced the celebration of the 22nd Anniversary of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, held under the theme 'Linite Lafors Rodrig', on 12 October 2024, at Camp Du Roi in Rodrigues.

The Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Franceau Aubret Grandcourt, and other eminent personalities were also present. On the same occasion, the dignitaries proceeded to the conferment of Honorary Freemen and Médaille de la Reconnaissance Rodriguaise to awardees. The winning team of the Rodrigues Day Football Cup 2024 (Men) was also awarded prizes.

In his keynote address, President Roopun stated that he felt privileged to be celebrating, with all Rodriguans, the 22nd Anniversary of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly. The Republic of Mauritius accords to Rodrigues, a special status, under its Constitution, he added. He remarked that Mauritius and Rodrigues share long existing brotherhood and friendship ties.

Speaking about the journey of Rodrigues since it gained autonomous status, the President pointed out that the principle of democracy has been reinforced through the governance of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly. Today, Rodrigues Island is on the path of transformation as it embraces continuous development and endorses modernity, he emphasised. Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic role of late Sir Anerood Jugnauth, in providing Rodrigues with an autonomous status.

Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun also reiterated the core objective of the Government to cater for the welfare and wellbeing of all its citizens alike, and dwelt on the series of support measures that have been rolled out over the recent years, namely: more social security benefits for vulnerable families; increased social pensions; and free education, amongst others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides, the President underlined that the Government intends to ensure the continued collaboration of Rodrigues with the Republic as well in the Indian Ocean region, for which purpose, it has initiated major projects to improve its maritime, air and digital connectivity.

As regards the waster issue in Rodrigues, Mr Roopun announced that a loan of Rs 1 billion has been granted by the Mauritius Investment Corporation to the Rodrigues Public Utilities Corporation, for better supply of water, and another envelope of Rs 540 million for the construction of two concrete reservoirs of a capacity of 1000 m3 at Pointe cotton, amongst others.

In addition, he recalled that an amount of Rs 6,4 billion has been earmarked in the last budget to Rodrigues to ensure a sustainable socioeconomic development and improve the welfare of Rodriguans.

In his concluding remarks, President Roopun renewed the commitment of the Republic of Mauritius in supporting the progress and development of Rodrigues, while underpinning the significance of unity and stability for the prosperity of a country. He expressed conviction that the Republic of Mauritius will prosper and progress with the support and contribution of Rodrigues.