Sudan: Fighting Continues in Khartoum - 23 Civilians Killed in Attack On a Market

Khartoum — Fighting continues in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, where the Sudanese armed forces are trying to expel the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from their positions. Civilians are particularly affected, affected by bombings such as the one carried out on Sunday 13 October in a market south of Khartoum, which killed at least 23 people and injured 40. The massacre is attributed to a bombing by army aircraft, which, together with the air force, is trying to prevail over the RSF forces entrenched in some well-defended strongholds in the capital.

The fact that the army has serious intentions to attack these positions is shown by the photos published by the "Sudan Tribune" of the army's armored trucks, which are built like veritable mobile mini-fortresses to fight snipers hiding on roofs. The armored vehicles are equipped with 360-degree cameras and are intended to protect the advancing regular soldiers from one of the greatest dangers in urban combat: snipers with a sniper rifle or an anti-tank rocket launcher. The other major danger is mines and homemade booby traps. The forgotten war in Sudan is not a religious war, because most of the fighters share the Muslim faith, but there are incidents in which Christian minorities are involved.

This happened in early October, when a group of believers belonging to the "Sudan Christian Curch Al Iziba" were captured by members of the army's military intelligence service in northern Khartoum. According to Osama Saeed Musa Koudi, chairman of the Sudanese Christian Youth Union, quoted by the online daily Altaghyeer, those arrested were arrested in groups between October 2 and 7, including 16 men, 25 women and 54 children.

They all come from the Nuba Mountains and are accused of being supporters of the Rapid Support Forces simply because they stayed in the RSF-occupied areas of Khartoum because they had no way to go elsewhere.