Namibia: Rural Communities and Mental Health - Bridging Tradition and Modernity

Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) spokesperson Frans Enkali says authorities in rural communities are grappling with how to integrate evolving views on mental health with long-held cultural practices.

Enkali was speaking to Desert Radio yesterday, as the country observed World Mental Health Day.

Enkali highlighted the challenges traditional leaders face in supporting individuals struggling with mental health issues, particularly in rural areas.

He said historically, mental health has been viewed through a spiritual lens in many African cultures.

"Traditions regard certain issues, like mental health, as spiritual matters.

Up to now, if a specific tradition believes it to be a spiritual issue, it remains so."

This belief creates a disconnect between traditional practices and modern mental health approaches that are largely shaped by government institutions, he said.

Despite these differing perspectives, Enkali emphasised that traditional communities have long cared for those with mental health issues in a confidential and culturally sensitive manner.

"Although mental health was considered a spiritual issue, it was also taken care of. Traditionally, confidentiality was key, as revealing someone's struggles with mental health could be seen as dehumanising," Enkali said.

However, he acknowledged that the rising prevalence of mental health issues, particularly among the youth, has strained traditional solutions.

He voiced concern about the influence of certain religious teachings, which may contribute to mental health crises, by promoting fear and spiritual confusion.

"We are experiencing cases of people committing suicide due to the spiritual damage they experience through certain teachings," he said.

Enkali urged for a more balanced approach that includes both traditional and modern interventions.

When asked about the role traditional authorities play in raising awareness of mental health issues, Enkali emphasised the need for collaboration between traditional leaders and medical professionals.

According to Enkali, chaining people with mental health conditions, a controversial practice historically used to protect communities from potentially aggressive behaviour, has been misunderstood.

"Chaining was not meant to punish someone for having mental health issues, but rather to prevent harm. However, those who were not a danger to others were never chained," he said.

Enkali believes awareness campaigns led by psychologists and healthcare workers can bridge the gap between traditional and modern views on mental health.

"Those charged with mental health responsibility, such as psychologists, should lead in spreading awareness.

Traditional leaders recognise the need for medical intervention, but it is up to families to decide when to seek help."

According to the secretary general of the Namibian Mental Health Association, Deon Baisako, society has often mistaken mental illness for witchcraft.

Baisako shared his journey of living with a mental illness during a World Mental Health Day event at the Windhoek Central Hospital on Wednesday.

"Having to battle this in 2004, I can tell you today that mental illness is often confused with witchcraft but it is not witchcraft, it is an illness that can be cured if you take your medication," he said.

Despite facing economic loss and being admitted to hospital, Baisako highlighted the importance of acceptance and turning one's problem into purpose.