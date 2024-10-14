Namibia: United States to Promote Namibia's Energy Security

The United States (US) says it will promote Namibia's energy security and support the country in becoming a regional leader in clean energy solutions.

This includes green hydrogen, solar energy and wind energy.

During an agreement signing ceremony in Windhoek yesterday, US ambassador to Namibia Randy Berry said the US will share expertise and resources with Namibia.

"We will share expertise and resources to promote Namibia's energy security, expand and diversify energy sources, and support Namibia's vision of becoming a net exporter of renewable energy and a regional leader in clean energy solutions," he said.

According to Berry, energy is a big component of sustainable development and economic growth, and the agreement will allow cooperation in this sector.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation in the energy sector," said Berry.

He said the US shares Namibia's commitment to sustainable economic growth and industrialisation.

Minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo says the agreement will be for five years, however, the details of what the collaboration will entail are yet to be discussed.

"Through this partnership with the United States, we will explore innovative technologies and enhance our capacity in key areas such as solar and wind energy," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia U.S., Canada and Africa Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alweendo says the country is working towards becoming energy secure by expanding renewable energy generation and bridging the gap between domestic power generation and total consumption of renewable energy.

"The government is pursuing regulatory reforms that promote transparency and attract institutional investors and is committed to making the country an attractive investment destination for renewable energy and reducing or eliminating barriers to investment," says Alweendo.

Speaking during the signing, US Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources deputy assistant secretary Kimberly Harrington said the agreement is a commitment to partner with Namibia on energy issues.

"This process took time, which reflects the vast number of players from the US government who are eager to partner with Namibia, including my agency, the Department of State," said Harrington.

She added that US private sector companies also want to operate in Namibia.

"Namibia has tremendous potential in its energy sector, and we are excited to be actively working to achieve our shared objectives," said Harrington.