Namibia: Pupils Back in Class At Ndama Junior Primary School After Water Crisis Resolution

Pupils at Ndama Junior Primary School at Rundu resumed classes yesterday.

This is after Kavango East education director Christine Shilima earlier suspended learning at the school due to potential health hazards caused by water shortages. The decision affected more than 1 300 pupils and 37 staff members at the school.

Chief education officer Asser Kandere confirmed to The Namibian that teachers and pupils had resumed lessons yesterday.

Kandere said teachers are now requested to maximise time on tasks for pupils.

"The education ministry worked around the clock to make sure the school environment is safe for both teacher and pupils, as far as the availability of ablution facilities [is concerned]," Kandere noted.

A new 10 000-litre water tank and water pressure pump have been installed at the school to mitigate the low water pressure, he added.

Ndama Junior Primary School principal Claudia Shangara confirms that the school now has access to water and ablution facilities.

She says the turnout of pupils was not at 100%, as some parents may not have received the notification on time.