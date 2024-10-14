East Africa: Tanzania, Rwanda to Decide Semis Fate

Tanzania's Under-20 national team, 'Ngorongoro Heroes', will today make their final push for a spot in the CECAFA Qualifiers semi-finals as they face Rwanda at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Group B has already seen Uganda and Burundi secure their spots in the semi-finals, raising the question of which teams from Group A will join them.

With Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya and Rwanda all vying for advancement, the competition is intense. The outcomes of the upcoming matches will determine who earn the coveted semi-final slots.

The chances for Tanzania to break through to the semi-finals are real as Ngorongoro Heroes are on top of Group A, having collected six points from three games they have played so far, with Tanzania winning two of the three.

Tanzania currently leads the standings in the CECAFA Under-20 Qualifiers, closely followed by Sudan, who share the same points but the latter trails in goal difference.

Tanzania boasts of nine goals scored and has conceded only two, resulting in a goal difference of +7. In contrast, Sudan has netted four goals and conceded two, giving them a goal difference of +2.

This favourable goal difference places Tanzania in a strong position, but the team must remain vigilant.

Kenya, sitting third with four points from two matches, still have a chance to claim a semi-final spot. If Kenya win their remaining games against Djibouti and Sudan, they could reach a total of 10 points, surpassing both Tanzania and Sudan.

As a result, Tanzania's upcoming match against Rwanda becomes a critical do-or-die scenario. A victory would secure their place in the next stage, while a loss would leave their fate hanging in the balance, dependent on the outcomes of the matches involving Sudan and Kenya. With the stakes so high, Tanzania must perform at their best to ensure progress in the tournament.

Rwanda, currently sitting third in the standings, still harbour hopes of advancing, with one point in hand.

They have two crucial matches remaining--against Tanzania and Djibouti--that they must win to keep their dreams alive.

However, their chances also hinge on the outcomes of Tanzania and Sudan's final games, as well as Kenya's performance in their remaining matches. If both Tanzania and Sudan win their last matches, it would effectively end Rwanda's chances, even if they secure victories in their own games.

On the other hand, Djibouti sit at the bottom of the table without any points. Even if they manage to win their last two matches, they would only finish their group campaign without advancing, ending their tournament run.

For Djibouti, these matches serve as a final opportunity to salvage pride before heading home.