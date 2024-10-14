Tanzania: Beach Soccer Team Ready for Beach Afcon Finals

CAIRO: THE National Beach Soccer Team Coach, Jaruph Juma, has said he is satisfied with the ongoing preparations ahead of the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (BSAFCON) finals.

The country's envoys have stepped up drills as they aim to achieve success at the approaching contest set to kick-off from October 19th to 26th in Hurghada, Egypt.

It will also be used as a qualification route for the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be held in Seychelles whereby winners and runners-up earn direct qualification.

Tanzania is in group A alongside hosts Egypt, Morocco and Ghana while group B consist of Senegal, Mozambique, Malawi and Mauritania.

According to the available fixtures, Tanzania will launch their mission against Morocco on October 19th before playing Egypt on October 21st while their last group A fixture will be versus Ghana on October 22nd.

"To say the truth, we are progressing well with the training sessions and the atmosphere in the camp is encouraging with each player focusing on the finals.

"Basing on the trend of the drills, I am fully confident that we are going to compete well against all our opponents in the group...we just need to continue working hard.

"Our group is not easy that is why we are training hard to ensure that we face all our opponents in a confident way so that we can be able to win.

"As you have seen, we are in the same group against the hosting nation (Egypt) and that alone signifies that it is a tough group but we believe in ourselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: TZ to feature in three-day beach soccer tourney

"We have committed players who are responding well to the drills being imparted to them and with the experience they have in Beach Soccer tournaments, we are not afraid of any opponent," Juma said.

He continued: "So far, morale among the players is high and each of them is aware about the importance of the upcoming contest and I am pleased with their work-rate during training sessions.

"The squad we have has no injury concerns and we pray that the status of the players remain the same in order to have a good performance throughout the contest," he said.

He added that taking part in the Beach Soccer Casablanca Cup 2024 which was held recently in Morocco has helped them a lot in terms of boosting the team's performance.

"We played against competitive teams in like Morocco, Belgium and France...we managed to gather a lot of important lessons which will help us during the upcoming BSAFCON finals.

"Though the results were not good to us, the most important thing is that we were able to asses ourselves through knowing our strengths and weaknesses so that we should be fully prepared," he said.