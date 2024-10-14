Tanzania: Good Leadership Begins With Voter Registration - VP

Vice President Dr Philip Mpango and his spouse, Mama Mbonimpaye Mpango yesterday participated in the voter registration exercise for the upcoming Local Government Election at Kihanga neighbourhood, Kasumo Village in Buhigwe District, Kigoma Region.

Addressing residents of Kasumo Village after registering, Dr Mpango insisted on the importance of registering and voting, saying it is a civic duty to participate in electing leaders for the development of their communities.

He noted that local government leaders live closer to the people, making it essential to choose those who are capable and committed to protect the interests of the community.

The Vice President added that getting good leaders begins with registration, followed by active participation in voting. Dr Mpango urged citizens to fully engage in all upcoming election activities.

Moreover, the Vice President made a special appeal to women to step forward and contest for various leadership positions. He said women are well aware of the community's challenges and have the capability to lead effectively.

He urged citizens to participate peacefully and calmly in all elections, avoiding disrespectful language, hate speech and disturbances during the campaigns.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Dr Mpango urged residents of Kaliua District to avoid encroaching forest reserves, including the Isawima forest, saying the areas are protected for the purpose of preserving environment.

He was speaking to residents of Igansa in Kaliua District during his visit to Tabora Region. He stated that the reserve is a wetland area that serves as an important source of water for Lake Tanganyika and therefore, it must be fully protected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said stern legal actions will be taken against anyone, including leaders who illegally conduct various activities in the reserved areas.

He added that the government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, will address the challenges that have arisen, including finding alternative areas for residents to engage in farming activities.

Dr Mpango explained that the Isawima forest reserve plays a crucial role in controlling destructive crop locusts and serves as an important water source. He urged residents to protect the environment and avoid any actions that could jeopardise national interests.

ALSO READ: Samia urges active voter participation

Earlier, the Vice President laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Kaliua - Malagarasi - Ilunde road, specifically the 36 kilometre Kazilambwa - Chagu stretch which connects Kigoma and Tabora regions.

He appealed to residents to maintain the road infrastructure by not damaging road signs. He pointed out that there has been a tendency to vandalise and sell road sign posts as scrap metal, a malpractice that leads to drivers losing guidance and consequently causing traffic accidents.