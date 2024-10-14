Tanzania: Moshi Khalsa, TPDF Set for Nyerere Hockey Cup Semis

Defending Champions Moshi Khalsa and Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) from Dar es Salaam are on the verge of advancing to the semi-finals of the 2024 Nyerere Hockey Cup.

The tournament, featuring 12 hockey teams from across Tanzania, officially kicked off on Friday at the Sikh Community Ground in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

The opening action saw Moshi Khalsa and TPDF share the spoils in a highly anticipated re-match of last year's final.

In the 2023 edition, Moshi Khalsa claimed the title in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 8-7 after a 2-2 draw in regular time. However, in their Group A opening match on Friday, the two teams played to a goalless draw.

Moshi Khalsa bounced back strongly in their second match, defeating Arusha Twigas 3-0, while TPDF secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Ngome in another Group A match.

Moshi Khalsa currently leads the table with three points, the same as second-placed TPDF.

Arusha Twigas, who began the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Ngome, sits third with two points, leaving Ngome at the bottom without any points.

Yesterday evening, TPDF faced Arusha Twigas, while Moshi Khalsa took on Ngome in the final Group A matches.

In Group B, the 2022 champions Black Mambaz of Dar es Salaam opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Tanga Stars. In the women's category, Twende Ladies triumphed over TPDF Ladies, winning 4-2 goals.

The four-day tournament will conclude tomorrow at the same venue.

Organised by the Moshi-based Sikh Union Club under the umbrella of the Tanzania Hockey Association (THA), the event is sponsored by the Sikh Community of Moshi.

THA Chairman Kaushiki Doshi expressed satisfaction with the tournament's progress and highlighted its significance in honouring the legacy of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the founding father of Tanzania.

For the first time, the tournament includes a women's category, featuring four teams from Dar es Salaam that are TPDF, Ilala, Temeke and Twende Ladies.

Today, according to Doshi, Black Mambaz will face Kili Vijanas, while Tanga Stars will meet Twende Ladies in the Group B final matches to determine the teams advancing to the evening semi-finals.